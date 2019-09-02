Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $830,940; Share Value Rose; As Ritchie Bros (RBA) Market Valuation Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Its Stake by $546,348

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 381,231 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44M, down from 393,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 75,150 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 91,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 142,933 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 539,455 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $170.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.60 million for 144.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.50 million for 47.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs by 44,788 shares to 51,292 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 590,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

