Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $373,069; Stock Value Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.94 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $185.96. About 6.82 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 4,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 26,337 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45M, down from 31,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $258.64. About 1.47M shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.47 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 79,015 shares to 87,080 shares, valued at $163.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 69,452 shares to 149,178 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 16,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.