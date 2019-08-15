Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position; Iron Mountain Global (IRM) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 17,335 shares with $8.09 million value, down from 19,455 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $12.47 during the last trading session, reaching $612.51. About 88,390 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Iron Mountain Global Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 145 reduced and sold positions in Iron Mountain Global Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 244.25 million shares, down from 247.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Iron Mountain Global Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 131 New Position: 72.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 50,159 shares to 123,367 valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 21,934 shares and now owns 138,216 shares. Livanova Plc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group has $52500 highest and $46000 lowest target. $499.25’s average target is -18.49% below currents $612.51 stock price. CoStar Group had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3.09M shares. Zevenbergen Cap Lc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.93% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 18,953 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 386,028 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 13,485 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 237,667 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 5,687 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 311,860 shares. Blair William & Il has 259,053 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.02% or 12,374 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 17,335 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Korea Inv Corp holds 6,800 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 108,330 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 214,869 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain and 451 Research Offer Insight into Unlocking and Monetizing Your Unstructured Data – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.