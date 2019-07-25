Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $830,940; Market Value Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Position by $5.35 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,231 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44M, down from 393,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 371,283 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 300,143 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,114 shares to 53,625 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 100,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stifel Sees Indications of Hyperscale Recovery (EQIX) (INXN) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 117.33 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five9 to Provide Extraordinary Customer Experiences Using Microsoft Teams – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EPAM Systems Ups the Game in EdTech Via Competentum Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.