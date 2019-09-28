Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Servicenow (NOW); Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) by $609,000 as Valuation Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 38,894 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 110.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 23,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 21,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 200,466 shares to 153,099 shares, valued at $70.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 43,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.14 million shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Lc has invested 0.36% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.19% or 125,944 shares. 265 are owned by Seabridge Investment Llc. Caprock Gp has 888 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Llc reported 204,248 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 4,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 252,573 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 26,725 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.03% or 122,451 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 14,512 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The First Ever Cannabis Stock Delisting May Be Imminent – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 279% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 11,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,476 are held by Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Company. The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 563,207 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 202 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 922 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 4,489 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Northern Tru accumulated 94,209 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) or 16 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 5,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 9,384 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 84,762 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,060 shares to 6,150 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 478,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Soars: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Authorization of up to $4 Million Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VIVUS’ (VVUS) Qsymia Falters in a Highly Competitive Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2018.