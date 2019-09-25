Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $826,890; Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Its Knowles (KN) Position as Stock Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 83,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, down from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 624,713 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 9,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 58,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, up from 49,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 501,925 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.34M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares to 107,591 shares, valued at $203.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,932 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

