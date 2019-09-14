Marsico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding by $3.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Spirit Of America Management Boosted Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake by $500,460

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 73,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 289,489 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 2,560 shares to 2,840 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

