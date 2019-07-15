Marsico Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) as Share Price Rose; Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Its Stake by $376,025

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 327,164 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,120 shares as the company's stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,335 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 19,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $585. About 97,887 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoStar Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “CoStar Group and Barclay Street Announce Agreement – Financial Post” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CoStar posts record earnings – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group’s (CSGP) CEO Andy Florance on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22 million for 84.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

