Marsico Capital Management Decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $2.23 Million; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Deluxe (DLX) Position by $596,000

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 60,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, down from 73,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.26 million shares traded or 143.98% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 42,751 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 27,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 389,494 shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 738,265 shares to 854,352 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 20,700 shares to 44,551 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 8,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,126 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).