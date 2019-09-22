Marsico Capital Management Cut Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake By $1.21 Million; Shorts at Kemet (KEM) Lowered By 2.01%

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) had a decrease of 2.01% in short interest. KEM’s SI was 4.92M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.01% from 5.02M shares previously. With 988,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM)’s short sellers to cover KEM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 67.35% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,290 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 38,685 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 46,975 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 691,947 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.99% below currents $158.42 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.36 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 5,771 shares to 90,910 valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 10,507 shares and now owns 34,911 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “KEMET to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 41.17% above currents $19.48 stock price. Kemet had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.