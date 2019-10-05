Marsico Capital Management Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $18.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Holder Panagora Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 51,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 170,540 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.00M, down from 222,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 101,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 145,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 246,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 103,424 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 225,748 shares to 243,160 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 62,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Amalgamated Bank’s (NASDAQ:AMAL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cathay General Bancorp Ranked Top 10 on Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks 2019″ List – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daseke to Attend the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General Bancorp Adopts New Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 54.83 million shares or 2.74% less from 56.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,247 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 1.43M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.03% or 44,554 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 169,084 shares. Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Sun Life has 0.14% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 15,922 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 228,941 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 23,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Geode Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Hgk Asset Inc owns 12,145 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.42M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Poland approved to buy $6.5B worth of F-35s built in Fort Worth – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Defending Your Portfolio With Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 13,700 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp reported 59,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 47,815 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Vestor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 355 shares. Hanlon Management holds 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 4,686 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 1,602 shares. Telos Capital Incorporated stated it has 789 shares. American Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 905,990 shares. Lvw Advsr holds 0.2% or 2,001 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 94,867 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 15,523 shares. Haverford Tru has 33,538 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 40,009 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.