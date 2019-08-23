Marsico Capital Management Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Market Valuation Declined While Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 135,639 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39 million, down from 137,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $12.38 during the last trading session, reaching $487.89. About 347,936 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.03 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 285,457 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASONS FOR CONCERN OVER MONTE DEI PASCHI, BUSINESS PLAN PROCEEDING POSITIVELY; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 51.68 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,114 shares to 53,625 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prtn Lc reported 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 117,446 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 79 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 76,671 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 5,516 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.09% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,500 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl has 0.28% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Welch & Forbes Llc reported 0.02% stake. Marsico Mngmt holds 2.79% or 135,639 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 34,648 shares. Lpl Financial Limited stated it has 26,891 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 29,085 shares to 86,191 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 82,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).