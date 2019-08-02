Marsico Capital Management Cut Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake as Share Price Rose; Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $432,054; Share Value Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $336.29. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 381,231 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44M, down from 393,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 221,474 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 118.86 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,000 shares to 53,174 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.88 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46,156 shares to 171,827 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 19,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

