Marsico Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Abiomed (ABMD); As Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stock Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 758,508 shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,090 shares to 3,986 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,920 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 3.39M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,173 shares. Wendell David invested in 1,359 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,040 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth accumulated 1,925 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 677,472 shares. Dana Investment owns 1,528 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 102,724 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.09% or 4,149 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 53 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp stated it has 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp holds 4.67 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3.36% or 1.36 million shares. One Trading Lp accumulated 14,489 shares. Jennison has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 10,032 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 38,164 shares. 10,203 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt reported 1,086 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,398 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,974 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 13,965 shares to 41,763 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 46,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,887 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

