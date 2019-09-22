Marsico Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN); Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.00 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 132,640 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 154,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 327,203 shares traded or 148.25% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 397,384 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24 million, up from 381,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,153 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $162.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 19,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,937 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).