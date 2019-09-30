Marsico Capital Management Boosted Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by $3.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Best Buy (BBY) Market Value Rose, Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.97 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 43,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 569,425 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 157,965 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,700 shares to 125,850 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.86 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi stated it has 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings accumulated 210,814 shares. Federated Pa owns 3,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley holds 7,254 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 57,117 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 12,275 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 696,344 shares. 46,839 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Fincl Architects owns 25 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.4% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.41M shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,990 shares. Savant Capital Llc owns 3,670 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 58,390 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54,706 shares to 568,176 shares, valued at $93.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 335,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,966 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).