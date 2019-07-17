Marshfield Associates Trimmed Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) as Market Value Rose; Investment House Has Decreased Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $642,600; Market Value Declined

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,007 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.37 million, down from 459,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $275.85. About 1.81 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 2,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 21,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $269.38. About 308,302 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,818 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $32.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 7,800 shares. Laffer Invs reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Coldstream Capital Inc has 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 26,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 215 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,000 shares. Whittier Tru Communication has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bokf Na reported 12,076 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bridges Invest Inc holds 1,395 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware owns 2,571 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 33,984 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 88,628 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 25 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.89 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.