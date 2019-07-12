Marshfield Associates Stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Eastern Bank Has Boosted Holding by $1.12 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 8,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, up from 174,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 572,100 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $192 Million Of Second Lien And Prime Jumbo Issued In 2001 To 2006; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Knox County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 13/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Trump Administration’s Infrastructure Plan Could Expand PPP Market, But Hurdles Remain; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Americredit Subprime Auto Loan Abs Issued Between 2013 And 2017; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)B3 Rating To Blom Bank’s Deposit Certificates; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dr. Peng’s Ba2 Ratings And Changes Outlook To Negative; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midmichigan Health’s (MI) A1; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,084 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 61,957 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.08 million shares. Bainco Invsts invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price stated it has 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schnieders Cap Management Llc owns 57,901 shares. Copeland Capital Management Lc accumulated 2,151 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 193,170 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Advisory holds 1.84% or 56,287 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 227,560 shares. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 288,892 shares. Financial Consulate Inc accumulated 0.18% or 2,757 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 6.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,886 shares to 6,908 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,415 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.31M for 25.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.