Marshfield Associates Raised Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $43.94 Million as Stock Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $19.57 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 640.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 147,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 170,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.78 million, up from 22,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 1.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 47,352 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,913 shares to 223,288 shares, valued at $82.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 451,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,943 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 61,780 shares. Boston Research & Management holds 2.16% or 163,726 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc stated it has 22,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pension Serv reported 788,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 188,670 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.06% stake. Cap Invest Svcs Of America Inc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 427,003 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.93% or 719,172 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. Cleararc Cap has 8,525 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 110,371 shares. Cwm holds 2,080 shares. Mairs Pwr reported 2.05% stake. Menta Capital Limited Co reported 21,500 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks weaken as China’s factory-gate prices fall sharply – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED), The Stock That Tanked 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Ltd Liability Co holds 38,560 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 3,770 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 212,366 shares or 3.11% of the stock. New England And Retirement Group holds 2,150 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont owns 496,423 shares or 10.1% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 2.88% or 47,742 shares. 6.18 million are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Bragg Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 148,963 shares. Carlson Capital LP stated it has 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa holds 1.74% or 3.31M shares. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 976,342 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 6.68M shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 90,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).