Marshfield Associates Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $644,586 as Market Valuation Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 5,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 54,326 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 93,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.45 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,425 shares stake. Ent Corporation holds 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,057 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 1.38% or 52,350 shares. Rockland Trust Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Westwood Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,900 shares. First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 300 shares. 8,602 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. New York-based Prelude Ltd has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 109,610 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 14,218 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lc invested in 2,620 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 3,662 shares stake. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 53,457 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 11,595 shares. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 8,520 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brinker Capital invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 250 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 141,586 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 176,717 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Natl Tru Communications has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hl Ltd Llc reported 104,410 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Highlander Mgmt Lc invested 0.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). City Fl owns 6,834 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,129 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 0% or 2,698 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 36.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.