Marshfield Associates Lifted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $43.94 Million as Shares Declined; Lonestar Capital Management Upped Position in Pg&E (PCG) as Valuation Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.65M shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,748 shares to 692,918 shares, valued at $68.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,572 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 45,155 shares. Jag Capital Limited Company accumulated 20,679 shares. Stonebridge Cap Inc, California-based fund reported 44,780 shares. Contravisory Investment owns 10,870 shares. 464,172 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Company. 87,723 are owned by Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Scotia Capital has 24,992 shares. 163,726 are owned by Boston Research & Mngmt. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 76,984 shares in its portfolio. Bell Retail Bank invested in 26,325 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Confluence Lc stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fulton National Bank Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 40,096 shares. 9,214 were accumulated by Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

