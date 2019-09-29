Marshfield Associates Has Trimmed By $1.08 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Repligen (RGEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Repligen Corp (RGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 126 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 87 decreased and sold positions in Repligen Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 43.72 million shares, up from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Repligen Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 6 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 69 Increased: 85 New Position: 41.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.14% above currents $208.97 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,350 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 2,794 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 393 shares. Kiltearn Prns Llp holds 7.17% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability Corp owns 55,355 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. New York-based Strategic Limited Co has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,919 shares. Portland Counsel reported 8.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.03M shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 4,396 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 114 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It makes various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody drugs. It has a 134.47 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields.

