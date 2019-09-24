Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Position in Yum! Brands (YUM) by $49.67 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered Its Position

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 451,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 453,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.24. About 2.90 million shares traded or 93.51% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, down from 94,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 4.09M shares traded or 20.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 974,066 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 8,281 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Investment Services reported 2,295 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,860 were reported by Iberiabank. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.63% or 859,415 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 2.18% or 17,095 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited owns 1,680 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gp reported 690,579 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Ltd Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 61 shares. 8,600 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. 88,150 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Limited. 986,250 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Asset invested in 0.04% or 32,145 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,706 shares to 70,668 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Bank N A New York accumulated 5,652 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.36M shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trustco Retail Bank N Y has 0.27% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company reported 4,066 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 9,600 shares. First Natl Trust accumulated 0.02% or 2,390 shares. 15.71M are owned by Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 12,814 shares stake. Company Of Vermont owns 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,537 shares. 298,974 were reported by Capital Fund Mngmt. Argent Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 3,488 shares stake. Security Natl stated it has 0.37% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KFC Honors Founderâ€™s 129th Birthday with Return of Global Community Outreach Project, Acts of Colonel-ness – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.