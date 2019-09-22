Marshfield Associates Has Lifted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $43.94 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Lpl Financial Has Upped Its Stake

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 31,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 22,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 1.92 million shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Limited Co owns 9,398 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% or 9,388 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 386,425 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & holds 14,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Brinker reported 91,064 shares. Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,298 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,494 shares. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has 31,940 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank invested in 19,592 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 17,883 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 544 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG) by 141,280 shares to 85,222 shares, valued at $62.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,811 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.66% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 172,030 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Company holds 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 100 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 6,741 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 16,513 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Davenport & Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cardinal Capital Management invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 27,586 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research invested in 1,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 26 were reported by Tci Wealth. Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 0% or 2 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 9,737 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 44,192 shares to 26,917 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 70,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYE).