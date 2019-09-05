Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by $1.04 Million; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Price Declined, Csu Producer Resources Lowered Its Position by $960,500

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 1,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 226,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.89 million, down from 227,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $837.3. About 263,920 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 1.47 million shares traded or 121.22% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.88 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co holds 5,527 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 0.09% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Ws Management Lllp holds 1.82% or 42,293 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 25 shares. Maplelane Ltd Llc reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 2,919 shares stake. First In stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Personal Services holds 27 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Retail Bank In has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma accumulated 365,992 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 175,676 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 42,350 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 139,087 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is It Time To Trade Chipotle Again – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle: Consider Cutting Back On Burritos – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Awards Bonuses to 2,600 Crew Members – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Kicks Off Back To School With Free Delivery Sundays And “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kits” – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.97M for 13.25 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 16,770 shares. West Coast Llc holds 1.29% or 64,537 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Company owns 2,564 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 190,549 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Synovus Corporation reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Plc accumulated 14,338 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 14,613 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 38,043 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 465,330 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Howe And Rusling invested in 1,968 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Elevate Your Adventure With the All New Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.