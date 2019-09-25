Marshfield Associates Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million; Savant Capital Cut Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 1.73M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 780,114 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,588 shares to 235,937 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 73,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.03 million for 20.49 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,913 shares to 223,288 shares, valued at $82.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,871 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

