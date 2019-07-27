Marshfield Associates Decreased Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Position by $582,277; Stock Price Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Holds Stake in General Electric Co (GE)

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPGRADED THE CITY OF DETROIT, Ml’S ISSUER RATING TO BA3 FROM B1; REVISED THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Definitive Ratings To Hyundai Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A Notes; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Fort Bend County Mud 152, Tx’s Gos; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Brazil’s Ratings To Stable From Negative; Ba2 Ratings Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT GROWTH IN THE U.S. IN 2018 TO OUTPACE THAT OF OTHER ADVANCED MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON REE’S RATINGS TO POS FROM STABLE

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability owns 14,100 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Ca reported 18,952 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 347,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 297,817 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.55% or 322,508 shares. 59,259 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Co. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 33,707 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 41,900 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 1,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.31% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,550 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Iberiabank Corp accumulated 2,122 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 63,169 shares in its portfolio. 103,035 were reported by Van Strum And Towne Inc. Howard Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 78,600 shares. Graybill Bartz Limited reported 1.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 0.01% or 25,308 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 335,372 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 224,621 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 166,917 shares. Golub Limited Liability Company reported 2.61 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has 7.16M shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.64% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 343,674 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 3,189 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Harris LP accumulated 86.69M shares.

