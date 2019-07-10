Marshfield Associates Decreased Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Position; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 48 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 33 sold and decreased their holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

Marshfield Associates decreased Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates analyzed 323,737 shares as Yum! Brands Inc (YUM)'s stock rose 7.53%. The Marshfield Associates holds 453,457 shares with $45.26 million value, down from 777,194 last quarter. Yum! Brands Inc now has $33.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.01M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $770.07 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 19.06 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 52,888 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 4.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Gibbs David W sold 6,410 shares worth $576,451. Lowings Anthony sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of stock or 2,652 shares. $1.32M worth of stock was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of YUM in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,020 shares. Qs Ltd has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 2,973 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Goelzer Management Inc holds 0.05% or 5,026 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,264 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 12.37 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 55,439 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Comm Ltd Llc holds 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 3,920 shares. Fil Ltd has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,847 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,970 shares. Gam Ag has 7,446 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Limited Liability Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Company stated it has 237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Company Of Virginia Va has 2,280 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $263.97M for 31.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.