Marshfield Associates Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake as Share Price Declined; Waddell & Reed Financial Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Has Cut by $3.19 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 10,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 263,545 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.88M, down from 273,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 995,369 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 96,439 shares to 407,564 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 67,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

