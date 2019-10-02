Marshfield Associates Cut Its Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) as Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Cut by $1.54 Million Its Stake

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 8.49 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 451,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 453,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 155,751 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Comm owns 1,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabalex Management Limited Liability Corp holds 150,000 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 1.19M shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% stake. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.62% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Balyasny Asset Management Limited holds 156,556 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 917 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 4.71M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 13,500 are owned by Aldebaran Fincl. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 1.23% or 92,496 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 190,981 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.66% or 1.29 million shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Llc owns 49,200 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 65,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.