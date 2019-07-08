Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Zagg (ZAGG) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Zagg Inc (ZAGG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 70 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 57 sold and trimmed positions in Zagg Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.56 million shares, up from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zagg Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 29.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 41.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Marshall & Sullivan Inc holds 10,720 shares with $476,000 value, down from 18,202 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.64 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 206,030 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 48,150 shares. Bailard accumulated 59,397 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 17,435 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 19,317 shares. 65,289 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. Fincl Engines Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 81,342 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1,189 shares stake. Andra Ap invested 0.25% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Laffer Invests holds 0% or 46,993 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.57M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,706 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nordstrom had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of JWN in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, January 16 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Atlantic Securities. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.94 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 206,475 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.07% EPS growth.