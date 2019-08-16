Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Stock Price Rose; White Elm Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.56 Million

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 4.60 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 128,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, down from 144,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 271,113 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.16 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 134,597 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Df Dent And, a Maryland-based fund reported 135,724 shares. Daiwa Sb, Japan-based fund reported 12,830 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.65% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 52,501 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. Mariner Ltd holds 0.42% or 336,543 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Ltd invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Hitchwood Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.03% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,096 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Senator Grp Lp holds 1.99% or 1.00M shares. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 87.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 138 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,915 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,846 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company invested in 4,367 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 1,361 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 3.24% or 3.30M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 198,265 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 4,578 shares. 31,832 were reported by Stifel. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 58,000 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Raymond James And Associates has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,790 shares. Natixis stated it has 20,965 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 80 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Wasatch Advisors Inc accumulated 1.01M shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Financial Post” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).