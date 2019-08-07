Marshall & Sullivan Cut Nordstrom (JWN) Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Its Aerovironment (AVAV) Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 41.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Marshall & Sullivan Inc holds 10,720 shares with $476,000 value, down from 18,202 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 1.41M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp analyzed 9,750 shares as Aerovironment Inc (AVAV)'s stock declined 19.68%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 77,787 shares with $5.32M value, down from 87,537 last quarter. Aerovironment Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 54,522 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $126.13M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of JWN in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $8.64M for 36.60 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% EPS growth.