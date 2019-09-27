Marshall Wace Llp Upped Enpro Industries (NPO) Position; Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 38,162 shares as Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)’s stock declined 5.81%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 298,596 shares with $6.23M value, down from 336,758 last quarter. Echo Global Logistics Inc now has $617.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 67,361 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c

Marshall Wace Llp increased Enpro Industries (NPO) stake by 48.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 33,373 shares as Enpro Industries (NPO)’s stock declined 2.42%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 102,881 shares with $6.57M value, up from 69,508 last quarter. Enpro Industries now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 80,852 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.28M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 98,654 shares to 1.18M valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 31,287 shares and now owns 241,110 shares. Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold ECHO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.85 million shares or 47.64% less from 45.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.04% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 156,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 85,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd owns 5,686 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Int has 20,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 9,312 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). 299,380 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 52,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,286 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 11,373 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Cim Inv Mangement reported 12,969 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Malaga Cove Lc accumulated 11,150 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.88% or 256,704 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 103,455 shares. California Employees Retirement has 57,121 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). American Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,445 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 6,656 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 73,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 265,849 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 95,482 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 142,307 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 5,320 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity. 1,700 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares with value of $108,666 were bought by Bower Steven R..

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 64,082 shares to 81,844 valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Atlas Air Worldw stake by 156,850 shares and now owns 64,064 shares. July 19 Puts On Spy Us At 290 American (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.