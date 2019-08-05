Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI) by $1.73 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 575,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 898,982 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 747,040 shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: INTREPID: Investigation of TRELEGY Effectiveness: Usual Practice Design; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 87,909 shares as the company's stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.67 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93 million for 31.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.