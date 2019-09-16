Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Cedar Realty Tru (CDR) Stake as Valuation Declined; Pl Capital Advisors Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Has Boosted by $326,700 as Share Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Cedar Realty Tru (CDR) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 495,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% . The hedge fund held 281,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $747,000, down from 776,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cedar Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 255,729 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 39.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 1.30 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) by 75,128 shares to 75,935 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncolo by 164,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CDR’s profit will be $10.68M for 6.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CDR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 76.79 million shares or 2.43% less from 78.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw holds 882,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 133,299 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 180,284 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 10,775 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 32,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). The New York-based M&T Natl Bank Corp has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Moreover, Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 62,563 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 14,995 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Daiwa Group Inc reported 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 570,651 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 5,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake.