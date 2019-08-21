Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Axogen (AXGN) Position by $25.57 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Martin & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by $502,098

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 84.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 227,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 86,000 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 272,755 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com (NYSE:WUBA) by 699,099 shares to 870,838 shares, valued at $57.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston by 45,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group (NYSE:MOV).