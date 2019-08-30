Marshall Wace Llp Stake in Neurocrine Biosc (NBIX) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Holding by $102.27 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 231,554 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosc (NBIX) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 332,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 375,076 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, down from 707,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.15. About 68,335 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Ho (NYSE:AMTD) by 26,987 shares to 27,822 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assertio Therape by 391,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated reported 12,650 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.23% or 14,880 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com stated it has 56,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 50,867 shares. Moreover, Dafna Capital Lc has 2.09% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 55,008 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 8,495 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital Invsts holds 4.43M shares. 1.92 million were reported by Invesco Limited. Regions has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.