Marshall Wace Llp Stake in Cott (COT) Has Lowered by $13.58 Million; Exxon (XOM) Stake Upped by Cardinal Capital Management

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 970,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 43,533 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 184,800 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 1.56% or 900,639 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment has 111,206 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,553 shares. Regions Financial has invested 1.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State has invested 1.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.27% or 479,882 shares in its portfolio. Signature Investment Lc stated it has 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 85,235 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sky Investment Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 98,212 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 666,715 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 46,996 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Lathrop has invested 3.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutler Counsel Lc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Co reported 3,047 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl (NYSE:MGA) by 304,828 shares to 315,782 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 211,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 210,514 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 26,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 2.70 million shares. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 248,008 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 340,900 shares. Symons Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 29,372 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Serv Group reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.4% stake. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 242,244 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 168 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 25,024 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 76,710 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.