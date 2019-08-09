Marshall Wace Llp Stake in Corcept Thera (CORT) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Methanex (MEOH) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Holding by $366,296

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Corcept Thera (CORT) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 320,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 252,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 573,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Corcept Thera for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 224,693 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 6,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 339,499 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 332,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 74,468 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Norway Etf by 282,261 shares to 98 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 95,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,189 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 21,736 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectrus Inc by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solution (NASDAQ:BLFS).

