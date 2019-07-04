Marshall Wace Llp Stake In Bright Horizons (BFAM) Was Boosted; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02M, up from 111,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Bright Horizons (BFAM) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 240,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 705,514 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.68 million, up from 465,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Bright Horizons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 113,227 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 4,768 shares to 52,234 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,962 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 597,403 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,151 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 21,126 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited reported 210,529 shares. 57,187 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Investec Asset North America invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,235 shares. Cypress Group accumulated 3,988 shares. 1,450 are owned by Caxton Assocs L P. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 4,715 shares. Assetmark reported 347 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.08% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 22,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.31% or 1.13 million shares.

