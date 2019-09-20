Marshall Wace Llp Raised Ww Grainger (GWW) Holding by $3.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.22 Million Its Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 231.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 16,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 4,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $292.89. About 120,190 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 22,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 805,927 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.92 million, up from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 3.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.05% or 17,457 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 11,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,744 shares. Lenox Wealth invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 14,469 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Mgmt Nj holds 1.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 42,027 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 222,188 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,504 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 103,986 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 1.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13.91 million shares. Agf Invs holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 623,867 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,393 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22,459 shares to 825,618 shares, valued at $39.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 318,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Growth Fd (VWILX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,591 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 4,621 shares. 1,520 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Glenview Bank Dept reported 755 shares. Fil Limited reported 87,749 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 398,763 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 20,110 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.01% or 881 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 64,243 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 2.31M shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0.05% or 62,130 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,019 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Front Barnett Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,205 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

