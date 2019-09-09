Marshall Wace Llp Raised Western Union (WU) Position by $6.89 Million; Amphenol New (APH) Valuation Declined While Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $873,000

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 4743.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 382,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 390,847 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 8,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 2.28M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 301,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.49 million, up from 292,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 698,980 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 35,787 shares to 6,152 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) by 141,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,004 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS).

More important recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union’s Customer Journey Digital Transformation Fueled by NICE – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,554 shares. 300 are held by Synovus Fincl. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Natixis invested in 0.01% or 69,325 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.05% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 490,715 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3.80 million shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 442,169 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.87% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 1.88 million are owned by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,261 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 28,000 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,900 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv holds 0.64% or 43,566 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.1% or 248,594 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 17,304 shares. 19,000 were reported by Bright Rock Limited Liability Corporation. 4,427 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. South Street Advisors holds 117,845 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. 124,330 were accumulated by Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce accumulated 68,344 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 40,916 shares. 21,894 are owned by Ghp Advsrs Incorporated. Smithfield Communications invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Us Retail Bank De reported 250,052 shares.