Marshall Wace Llp Raised Medifast (MED) Position by $1.86 Million; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $217.45. About 734,804 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 111.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 14,659 shares as the company's stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 27,760 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 13,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 76,815 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medifast, Inc. (MED) CEO Dan Chard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Little-Known Med-Tech Company Is Growing Like Gangbusters – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 20 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 54,943 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 15,532 shares. Sei Investments owns 20,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 11,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 43,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,597 shares. 6,130 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 108,893 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) by 326,650 shares to 181,661 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,588 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Moti (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 43,829 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 65,487 shares. Chilton Invest Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 32,711 shares. 8,226 are owned by Optimum Investment. 15,002 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 22,488 were accumulated by Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated. 9,415 are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Altfest L J And Co reported 16,785 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.43% or 50.26M shares in its portfolio. Telos Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,447 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. American Investment holds 0.2% or 3,317 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com owns 1.04M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,063 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn has 1,203 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 64,372 shares to 641,716 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 43,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,583 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).