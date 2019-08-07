Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $6.63 Million as Shares Declined; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Redmile Group Has Cut Stake by $9.46 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 129.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 100,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 178,223 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 77,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.23 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $241.45. About 126,681 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 4,500 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt has 52,248 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 185,567 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has 374,860 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 14,649 shares. 10,003 are owned by Prudential Fincl Inc. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 183,394 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,863 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.03% or 400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 26,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Limited Liability Company reported 117 shares. Violich has 0.06% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,015 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 102,247 shares. Starr Intl Incorporated holds 918 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,800 shares. Lincoln National reported 11,255 shares. Rech And Mngmt has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.06% or 10,436 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability stated it has 3,045 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 151,371 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Lau Assocs Ltd reported 112,783 shares stake. Williams Jones & Associates Lc reported 29,313 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 16,153 shares. Moreover, Marietta Prns Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). America First Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0.26% or 12,700 shares. 37,743 are owned by Essex Mngmt. Montgomery Invest holds 138,303 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 220,691 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

