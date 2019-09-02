Marshall Wace Llp Raised Columbia Sportsw (COLM) Holding by $9.25 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Held by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Columbia Sportsw (COLM) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 88,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 271,761 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 182,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Columbia Sportsw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 259,582 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 970,002 shares to 43,533 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 256,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,040 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Communication Of Vermont accumulated 30 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated reported 4,398 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 87,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management has 3,094 shares. Rice Hall James Associate stated it has 0.09% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Nicholas Invest Prns LP has invested 0.45% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 8,600 shares. 110,377 are held by Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De. Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,560 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Highland Capital Management Lp has 25,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Prelude Cap Management Lc owns 73 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,026 are held by Us State Bank De. Cls Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 289,536 shares. Bard Assocs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Limited has invested 1.76% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 0% or 100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Company has 57,983 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 194,410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Financial Group, a Ohio-based fund reported 984,194 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,346 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 3,000 shares. Pnc Financial Grp owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 22,601 shares. Cambridge has 79,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. The insider Baker James C bought 40,000 shares worth $633,200. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500.

