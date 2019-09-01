Marshall Wace Llp Position in Cit Group (CIT) Has Lifted by $9.51 Million; Artal Group Sa Position In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Was Has Increased

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 422,758 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 12478.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 202,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 203,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 581,746 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 206,916 shares to 39,371 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) by 51,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,942 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth had bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Fawcett John J. bought $307,717. Alemany Ellen R also bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares.

