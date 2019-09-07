Marshall Wace Llp Maintains Stake in Amedisys (AMED); Janney Capital Management Upped Its Mgm Resorts Intl (MGM) Position by $4.24 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts Intl (MGM) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 169,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 420,468 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 250,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 5.65 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 289.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 163,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 220,503 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 56,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 310,292 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 816,990 shares. Jefferies Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.38 million shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company owns 2.59 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 172,462 shares. Bridger Limited Liability owns 3.59% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.77M shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Two Sigma Ltd Company reported 11,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Reilly Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cibc Mkts reported 0.13% stake.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. bought $75.24M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, June 5. $30,075 worth of stock was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,073 shares to 391,000 shares, valued at $31.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,444 shares, and cut its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Las Vegas Casinos Facing Sports Betting Competition In The Garden State – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau sector gains on positive Hong Kong development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amedisys Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.