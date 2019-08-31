Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Hologic (HOLX) Stake; Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Fidelity Southern (LION) Stake

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 158,982 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 6,623 shares with $321,000 value, down from 165,605 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $13.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) stake by 49.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s stock 0.00%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 527,140 shares with $14.44M value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Fidelity Southern Corporation now has $856.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 385.64% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $305,000 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Triumph Bancorp Inc. stake by 38,000 shares to 403,300 valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sterling Bancorp Inc. stake by 132,100 shares and now owns 563,100 shares. First Choice Bancorp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 626,525 shares to 883,553 valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 91,496 shares and now owns 127,134 shares. Cargurus Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 1.28% above currents $49.37 stock price. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions and 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.