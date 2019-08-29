Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Holding in Itron (ITRI) by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose; C & F Finl (CFFI) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Trimmed Position by $361,600

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 25,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 12,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 228,256 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in C & F Finl Corp (CFFI) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.91% . The hedge fund held 8,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 15,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in C & F Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 2,000 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 17/04/2018 – ACER: Arlington’s Newest History Resource: Fort C.F. Smith Visitor Center; 20/03/2018 – $PTI claims its “amplifier” drug for CF improves lung function, but patients on the drug barely improved on average; they only looked good in comparison with an anomalously bad placebo group; 17/04/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK NAMES PAVLOS PAPAGEORGIOU AS CF; 17/04/2018 – C&F FINANCIAL CORP CFFI.O SAYS THOMAS F. CHERRY APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CF RTG TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 05/04/2018 – Football for Friendship Young Ambassadors Met in Turin to Sign a Certificate on the Awarding of the Nine Values Cup to the Real Madrid CF; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS – IS ALSO PLANNING AN ADDITIONAL STUDY OF PTI-428 IN CF SUBJECTS ON SYMDEKO™, WITH INITIAL DATA ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ C&F Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFI)

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 600,535 shares to 700,717 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascula (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 42,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Avid Bioservices.

